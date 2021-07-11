Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to “Hold”

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get The York Water alerts:

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The York Water has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The York Water will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 1,866.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 112,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The York Water by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The York Water by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The York Water by 35.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water during the first quarter worth $960,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.