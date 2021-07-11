Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to “Buy”

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,323,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

