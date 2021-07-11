Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.87 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 124,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

