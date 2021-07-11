Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) to “Hold”

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Shares of IHICY opened at $5.65 on Friday. IHI has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. IHI had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Equities analysts expect that IHI will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

