Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Donaldson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company seems well-positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, healthy backlog and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. For fiscal 2021, the company expects sales to increase 9-11% year over year, up from 5-8% mentioned earlier. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $2.28-$2.34 per share, up from $2.17-$2.25 mentioned previously. However, the pandemic-led challenges on its businesses, especially commercial aerospace, are concerning. Hike in freight rates and commodity prices are expected to be headwinds in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. High incentive compensation expenses are also expected to result in a headwind of $5.25 million in fiscal 2021.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $65.22 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $73,236,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

