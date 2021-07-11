Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. iA Financial began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of BBU opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

