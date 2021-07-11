Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

NASDAQ AIH opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIH. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

