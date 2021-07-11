Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Get Toshiba alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. upgraded shares of Toshiba from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TOSYY opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.