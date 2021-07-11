Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.59. Sims has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

