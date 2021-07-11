Zacks Investment Research Lowers ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

