Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also commented on INSE. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

