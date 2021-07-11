Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Shares of GGB opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

