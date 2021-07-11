Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CARE stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.