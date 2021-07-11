Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Hold

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 102,909 shares of company stock worth $3,192,092 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

