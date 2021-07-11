Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.21.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $161.28 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,225,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

