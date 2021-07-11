Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Sell

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 286,956 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

