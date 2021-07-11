Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to Hold

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

