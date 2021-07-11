Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, the company's expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses due to higher net charge-offs, rise in reserve build and seasoning of newer vintages bothers.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on DFS. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

