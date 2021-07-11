Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

