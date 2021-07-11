Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 1,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

