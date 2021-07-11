Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vasta Platform.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter.

VSTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 214,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

