Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Unifi posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

UFI stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 69,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,213. The company has a market capitalization of $429.71 million, a P/E ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Unifi by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unifi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

