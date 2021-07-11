Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.74.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,140,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,286. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.04. Tesla has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $632.86 billion, a PE ratio of 656.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,925 shares of company stock worth $69,658,602 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

