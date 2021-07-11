Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post sales of $25.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the highest is $25.71 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $30.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $110.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $105.88 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $364.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

