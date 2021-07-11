Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $29.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $144.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.49. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,648 shares of company stock worth $6,069,294 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

