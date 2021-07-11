Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report $7.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.77 million. Merus posted sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $17.82. 479,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,372. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

