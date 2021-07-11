Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.81. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $13.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $357.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

