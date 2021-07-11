Zacks: Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $80,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,232,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $44,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 397,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

