Zacks: Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$3.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post ($3.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.91) and the lowest is ($3.44). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 780.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($9.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 1,080.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 6,578.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in bluebird bio by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 849,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,860. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

