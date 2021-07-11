Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce $97.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $100.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $94.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.45. 636,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

