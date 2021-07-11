Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $40,702,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.