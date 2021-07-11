Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Aegis initiated coverage on XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

XOMA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,937. The company has a market cap of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in XOMA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

