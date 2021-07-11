Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.13. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $73.55. 424,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

