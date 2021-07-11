Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post $4.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce $4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $14.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.29 to $15.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $311.57 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $174.50 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.