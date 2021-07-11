Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Investar reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,759. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Investar in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

