Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

NYSE IFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.70. 1,707,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,758. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $150.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

