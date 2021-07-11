Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Immatics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period.

Shares of IMTX opened at $12.34 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

