Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce $239.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $999.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 539,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

