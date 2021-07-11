Zacks: Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the highest is $4.71. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $3.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $20.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $24.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.83. The company had a trading volume of 154,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,381. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $305.50 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

