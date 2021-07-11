Zacks: Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.73. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $97.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

