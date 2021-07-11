Zacks: Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 823.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

ROST opened at $124.77 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

