Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post $4.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $4.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.89 and the lowest is $3.28. McKesson posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $19.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.10 to $19.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $20.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.10. 647,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,295. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.28. McKesson has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.