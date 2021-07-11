Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.05. 1,335,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.32.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

