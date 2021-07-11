Zacks: Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Genpact reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 245,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

G stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. 728,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,977. Genpact has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

