Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.55 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.57. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $144.42. 1,200,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -380.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

