Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

