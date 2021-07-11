Zacks: Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

