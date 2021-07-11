Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $68.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $303.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSII. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.00. 93,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,203. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

