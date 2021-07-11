Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $68.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $303.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSII. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.00. 93,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,203. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.