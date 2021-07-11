Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 161%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

