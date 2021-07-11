Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ASPS traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $9.51. 153,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

